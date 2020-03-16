When you hear someone say "Once in a Blue Moon..." you know they mean: Rare/seldom. On July 31st, there's going to be a Blue Moon.

According to modern folklore, a Blue Moon is the second full moon in a calendar month. Usually months have only one full moon, but occasionally a second one sneaks in. Full moons are separated by 29 days, while most months are 30 or 31 days long; so it is possible to fit two full moons in a single month. This happens every two and a half years, on average.

From: https://www.nasa.gov/vision/universe/watchtheskies/07jul_bluemoon.html

