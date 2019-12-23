6-1 175 RB/DB
Melton led the Pirates to the 2015 South Jersey Group II championship and the 2016 South Jersey Group II final. He scored 16 touchdowns as a senior. Melton scored 24 touchdowns, ran 105 times for 748 yards and caught 41 passes for 913 yards as a junior. He’s currently a junior at Rutgers University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.