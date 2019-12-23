Bo Melton

6-1 175 RB/DB

Melton led the Pirates to the 2015 South Jersey Group II championship and the 2016 South Jersey Group II final. He scored 16 touchdowns as a senior. Melton scored 24 touchdowns, ran 105 times for 748 yards and caught 41 passes for 913 yards as a junior. He’s currently a junior at Rutgers University.

