The public brought up NoBe and how it was supposed to have more amenities like a movie theater that were promised. Apparently NoBe now calls this “phase 2” and all it is now is a parking lot.
Mayor Frank Gilliam said that he never supported NoBe because it had too many components. He said the city has had a lot of “pie in the sky” development without vetting developers.
He also said the city should not be owning “this many properties.” Because it hurts the tax base.
The city itself has been the nuisance. He said they also have to reach a population number to improve taxes, he said they have to get to 50,000 to balance the tax bracket.