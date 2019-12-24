At Wildwoods Convention Center
Thursday
Tony Calogero Memorial Showcase
Noon
Wildwood vs. Lower Cape May
Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Showcase
Thursday
1:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic
Michelle Tarbotton-Rucci Bracket
Thursday
3:15 p.m.
MAST Community Charter School (PA) vs. Cape May Tech
5 p.m.
Buena Regional vs. Camden County Tech
Friday
9 a.m.
Consolation
6:15 p.m.
Championship
John Carlson Memorial
Thursday
6:30 p.m.
St. Dominic Academy vs. Cumberland Regional
8 p.m.
Millville vs. Holy Cross Prep
Friday
10:30 a.m.
Consolation
8 p.m.
Championship
Andrew Alameno Memorial
Friday
Noon
Cedar Creek vs. Lower Moreland (PA)
1:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Atlantic Christian
Saturday
9 a.m.
Consolation
3 p.m.
Championship
Ray Martin Memorial
Saturday
6:30 p.m.
Newark Academy vs. ACIT
8 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. St. Hubert’s Catholic
Sunday
10:30 a.m.
Consolation
1:45 p.m.
Championship
Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial
Sunday
3:30 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. The Baldwin School (PA)
5 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Merion Mercy Academy (PA)
Monday
11 a.m.
Consolation
5 p.m.
Championship
Genny Farnan-Robinson Memorial
Sunday
6:30 p.m.
Friends Central (PA) vs. Marple Newton (PA)
8 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Polytech (DE)
Monday
12:30 p.m.
Consolation
6:45 p.m.
Championship
Doug DeWeese Showcase
Monday
3:30 p.m.
Kingsway Regional vs. Ocean City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.