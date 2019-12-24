At Wildwoods Convention Center

Thursday

Tony Calogero Memorial Showcase

Noon

Wildwood vs. Lower Cape May

Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Showcase

Thursday

1:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic

Michelle Tarbotton-Rucci Bracket

Thursday

3:15 p.m.

MAST Community Charter School (PA) vs. Cape May Tech

5 p.m.

Buena Regional vs. Camden County Tech

Friday

9 a.m.

Consolation

6:15 p.m.

Championship

John Carlson Memorial

Thursday

6:30 p.m.

St. Dominic Academy vs. Cumberland Regional

8 p.m.

Millville vs. Holy Cross Prep

Friday

10:30 a.m.

Consolation

8 p.m.

Championship

Andrew Alameno Memorial

Friday

Noon

Cedar Creek vs. Lower Moreland (PA)

1:30 p.m.

Absegami vs. Atlantic Christian

Saturday

9 a.m.

Consolation

3 p.m.

Championship

Ray Martin Memorial

Saturday

6:30 p.m.

Newark Academy vs. ACIT

8 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. St. Hubert’s Catholic

Sunday

10:30 a.m.

Consolation

1:45 p.m.

Championship

Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial

Sunday

3:30 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. The Baldwin School (PA)

5 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Merion Mercy Academy (PA)

Monday

11 a.m.

Consolation

5 p.m.

Championship

Genny Farnan-Robinson Memorial

Sunday

6:30 p.m.

Friends Central (PA) vs. Marple Newton (PA)

8 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Polytech (DE)

Monday

12:30 p.m.

Consolation

6:45 p.m.

Championship

Doug DeWeese Showcase

Monday

3:30 p.m.

Kingsway Regional vs. Ocean City

