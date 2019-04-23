Atlantic City Police Department Capt. Rundy Lushina discussed the 15 officers who are going to be hired in the resort, hopefully go through training in mid-May and on the street at the end of month. Twelve are going to be split up, two to a ward, one working nights and one working days, 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.
The plan is for them to take care of some of the stuff that residents have troubling navigating, reporting a building that needs to be boarded up, trash, quality of life-type issues, problem with neighbors. ACPD got it from NYCPD.
They are “designed to fix your long-term problems,” Lushina said.