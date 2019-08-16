Question: My Bob’s Big Boy bobble-head nodder was purchased many years ago at a Bob’s Big Boy restaurant my grandparents visited while on a road trip.
It is 7½ inches tall, 3 inches wide, marked “R. Dakin & Co.” and in excellent condition because it was kept in a glass cabinet with other travel souvenirs. I recently learned that Bob’s Big Boy items are collected and would appreciate anything you can tell me about mine. — I. W., Lambertville
Answer: Bob’s Big Boy is the famous chain of restaurants founded by Philadelphia native Robert C. “Bob” Wian (1914-1992) who later moved to Glendale, California.
Named for the original two patty, double-deck hamburger sandwich first offered in 1938 by Bob, a former restaurant dishwasher, fry cook and manager, what started as his Big Boy 10-stool hamburger stand grew rapidly.
In 1995, the firm merged with Applause, Inc. and was acquired by a holding company in the late 1990’s.
“Dakin” is the mark of R. Dakin & Co. the maker of your nodder. Established as a family business by Richard Y. Dakin in 1955, the firm originally imported bicycles, wooden items and sand toys. Dakin designers later created stuffed animals and other playthings as well as advertising items at their California production and sales facilities.
Popular Big Boy collectibles include figural ashtrays, cookie jars, salt and pepper shakers, the Big Boy Game and Big Boy lamp.
Recently, a Big Boy bobble-head nodder like yours in excellent condition sold for $195.
Question: What can you tell me about a shallow, unusual pottery bowl marked “Pretzel Bowl” bought for $3 at a rummage sale last year? It is shaped like a loose knot pretzel, measures 12 inches across at its widest point and is colored light brown with a darker brown border. The bowl’s center is decorated with the mustached faces of four singing men and “Sweet Adeline” is printed in pastel letters below them. Its underside is stamped “Pennsbury Pottery.” — D. M., Villas
Answer: Your pretzel-shape bowl, used to serve pretzels and other snacks, was made by the Pennsbury Pottery, founded in 1950 at Morrisville, Pennsylvania, by Henry and Lee Below.
The company’s name is based on its close location to Pennsbury Manor, the colonial estate of William Penn who lived there from 1683 to 1701. Because the original home eventually fell into disrepair, a new house with a museum was later erected on the site.
Often easily identified by its light tan or brown background and colorful hand-painted decorations, Pennsbury’s major patterns include Pennsylvania folk art, birds and barbershop singers as well as mottoes and themes associated with Amish people. They are found on its dinnerware, kitchenware, wall pockets, ashtrays, cigarette boxes, coasters and plaques.
Although Pennsbury Pottery closed during 1970-1971, its dinnerware and decorative items have been collected for a number of years.
Prices paid for many Pennsbury pretzel bowls in very good condition presently range from $10 to $25.
