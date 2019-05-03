Need to know: Bodexpress has never won a race, and he’ll become the 12th maiden since 1937 — the earliest that Churchill Downs has records on the subject — to enter the Kentucky Derby starting gate. (None of those horses finished better than eighth, and no maiden has won the Derby since 1933). Bodexpress got his Derby points by chasing Maximum Security all the way around the track in the Florida Derby, ultimately holding his second-place position in that race and earning a 96 Beyer for the effort. His sire is 2012 Derby runner-up Bodemeister, who is also the father of 2017 Derby winner Always Dreaming.
A good bet? A maiden factoring into the Kentucky Derby finish from the No. 20 post? I don’t think so.