8. Bon Jovi

Even if you aren't a fan of his work, Job Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora and company are one of the most successful rock acts to come out of the state. Sure, the Sayreville, New Jersey act is kind of lame (don't cry for me, New Jersey) but they've lasted this long in the business - that's gotta count for something, right? Plus a recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame moves them at least a space or two higher than I would've given them a year ago. Hey, ask me how far along we are through the list.
We're halfway there.
...
Okay, I'm definitely getting fired for that joke.