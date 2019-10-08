A public hearing and vote was scheduled for Oct. 16 by Avalon's governing body for a $2.185 million bond ordinance for improvements to the Eighth Street jetty. Improvements include engineering and design work, surveying, construction planning, preparation of plans and specifications, permits, bid documents, construction inspection and contract administration, and all work, materials, equipment and labor. The project will also appropriate $2.3 million, including a grant expected to be received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The ordinance was first read Sept. 25. 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

