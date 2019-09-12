BootsAtTheBeach.png

NORTH WILDWOOD

SEPT. 13, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.; SEPT. 14, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; SEPT. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; FREE

WHAT TO EXPECT: The 5th annual 'Boots on the Beach' Country Music Festival will be set up along Olde New Jersey Avenue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Vendors, crafts and food will be for sale as attendees take in the sounds of country music from the likes of Wallace Brothers, Adam Yarger, Steel Creek, Colebrook Road Bluegrass Band and more.

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Load comments