NORTH WILDWOOD
SEPT. 13, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.; SEPT. 14, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; SEPT. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: The 5th annual 'Boots on the Beach' Country Music Festival will be set up along Olde New Jersey Avenue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Vendors, crafts and food will be for sale as attendees take in the sounds of country music from the likes of Wallace Brothers, Adam Yarger, Steel Creek, Colebrook Road Bluegrass Band and more.
