Matt Marino and Miles Sapp each scored 12 for Middle.

Bordentown 7 10 13 15 – 45

Middle Township 9 8 8 9 – 34

BT – Martin 14, Shiver 8, Gill 3, Urena 2, Anderson 5, Vankline 13

MT – Harris 5, McNeal 3, Marino 12, Aftanis 2, Sapp 2

