A shakeup at MGM Resorts International has brought a new president to Borgata. Atlantic City's most profitable casino is now led by Melonie Johnson. Read more about the new moves.
The Ocean City Nor'easters season is the latest to be a casualty of the new coronavirus. The United Soccer League team is disappointed its league season has been canceled, but it is hoping to hold some exhibition games this summer.
There have been some lessons learned from the coronavirus pandemic. Haley Vernon's life has changed since the outbreak. Vernon, 21, who lives in Ocean City, is driving less and conserving more. Read more about the good side to being inside.
Brigantine's mayor was scheduled to get a new kidney. But then the new coronavirus shutdown elective procedures at area hospitals, and Andy Simpson has had to wait.
State parks opened on Saturday, but two areas in South Jersey were closed on Sunday. State officials said crowds at Corsons Inlet and a dog beach in Egg Harbor Township did not abide by social distancing and therefore were closed.
