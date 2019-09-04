Borgata Moneyline Bar & Book 3

The 35-foot-long center bar has 19 built-in video gaming terminals. Several former professional athletes, including Mike Schmidt and Dwight ‘Doc’ Gooden, will be signing autographs across the hall from the sportsbook at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. At right, one of the walls of the book features several historic sports photos.

The property  is celebrating the start of the football season by throwing a Football Kickoff Party on Sunday. The action kicks off at Borgata Beer Garden, where 100.7 FM WZXL’s Jojo & Scotty will host a live radio broadcast from 10 a.m. to noon with games, activities and exclusive Moneyline Bar & Book swag bags available for attendees. A special performance by the Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band will lead into a full-on football takeover, where guests can bet on their favorite teams at Moneyline and play games, including oversized cornhole, beer pong and more located outside of the Central Conference Center. The party continues at the bars and lounges at Angeline by Michael Symon, Bobby Flay Steak and Wolfgang Puck American Grille, where fans can enjoy gameday food and drink specials between 1-5 p.m. A dedicated 'Football Hotel Package' will be offered throughout the season, including an overnight stay and a $50 food and beverage credit at Moneyline (starting from $129).

