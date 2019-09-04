The property is celebrating the start of the football season by throwing a Football Kickoff Party on Sunday. The action kicks off at Borgata Beer Garden, where 100.7 FM WZXL’s Jojo & Scotty will host a live radio broadcast from 10 a.m. to noon with games, activities and exclusive Moneyline Bar & Book swag bags available for attendees. A special performance by the Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band will lead into a full-on football takeover, where guests can bet on their favorite teams at Moneyline and play games, including oversized cornhole, beer pong and more located outside of the Central Conference Center. The party continues at the bars and lounges at Angeline by Michael Symon, Bobby Flay Steak and Wolfgang Puck American Grille, where fans can enjoy gameday food and drink specials between 1-5 p.m. A dedicated 'Football Hotel Package' will be offered throughout the season, including an overnight stay and a $50 food and beverage credit at Moneyline (starting from $129).
