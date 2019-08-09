While Borgata isn’t offering any watch parties, they’ve got their own good deal. Park at Borgata for $5 and enjoy complimentary shuttle service to and from Brighton Park throughout the day. Best yet, you can celebrate into the night at Borgata with an 8 p.m. show from The GIs of Comedy, a team of professional comics who all come from different branches of the U.S. military. Tickets are $25. Located at 1 Borgata Way. Go to TheBorgata.com.

