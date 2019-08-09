While Borgata isn’t offering any watch parties, they’ve got their own good deal. Park at Borgata for $5 and enjoy complimentary shuttle service to and from Brighton Park throughout the day. Best yet, you can celebrate into the night at Borgata with an 8 p.m. show from The GIs of Comedy, a team of professional comics who all come from different branches of the U.S. military. Tickets are $25. Located at 1 Borgata Way. Go to TheBorgata.com.
Most Popular
-
Ocean City using trained raptors to deter hostile seagulls from Boardwalk
-
Pedestrian struck, killed Saturday night in Galloway Township
-
Atlantic City may become focal point in completed Caesars, Eldorado deal
-
Closing companies continues to be the norm in A.C. fire department
-
As sea levels rise, one Delaware Bay community is vanishing
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today