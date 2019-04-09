Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need a ceiling fan with a light, the cheapest you can find. — Christian L.
Dear Christian: Home Depot has a 52-inch brushed nickel Hugger LED ceiling fan with reversible in a choice of walnut or maple blades for $39.97.
Actually Lowe’s has one very similar by Harbor Breeze if you want white, but it’s a penny more!
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find psyllium husk powder light not the dark purple and almond flour? My ShopRite or Acme do not carry either one. I use it to make bread. Thanks. — Janet Porto, South Philadelphia
Dear Janet: You can buy both at Walmart. The 10-ounce almond powder is $9.34. A 1-pound bag of Nutricost Psyllium Husk powder is $20.95. I emailed you both links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find me a baby gate with a pet door. — Perry
Dear Perry: An extra-wide gate with pet door which extends 29 to 52 inches, regularly $79.99, is $39.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My husband wants a golf range finder for his birthday. Any good deals? — Suzanne T.
Dear Suzanne: I just bought my husband one. I bought him the Garmen Approach S10 Lightweight GPS Golf Watch for $119.98 with free delivery from Amazon.com. It comes in three colors, black, blue and gray. I emailed you the link.
Reader tips
CAR, of Dorothy, wrote to let Dotty Z. know Boscov’s is the place to go for velcro sneakers in white or black. They run between $20 to $30 usually. CAR said usually the Egg Harbor Township store has the bigger selection.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Lancaster Brand 3-pound pack of Italian sausage: $5.97.
• Naval oranges in an 8-pound bag: $3.99.
• Tastykake family packs: $2.
• Open Nature Australian Loin Lamb Chops: $5.99 per pound.
• Chock Full O’Nuts coffee: Buy one, get one free.
ShopRite
• Flat iron steak: $4.99 per pound.
• Pompeian 48-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $6.99.
• ShopRite 1-pound butter quarters: $2.99.
• Prince Edward Island grown 2-pound bag of organic mussels: 99 cents.
• Gorton’s seafood: Half price.
Tips
• 20-pound container of 3-inch chlorine tablets is $49.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
• 22-foot Reach aluminum multi-position ladder, regularly $219, is on sale for $99 at Home Depot.
• Werner six-foot fiberglass step ladder, regularly $85.96, is on sale for $59.96 at Lowe’s.
• HP Envy 5055 wireless all-in-one printer, copier, scanner and fax is half price for $59.99 at Target.
• Nostalgia candy, the candy necklace with bracelet, is 99 cents at Walgreens.
• Pound of Colossal 10- to 15-count shrimp is $9.88 at Walmart.
• 12-piece queen-size bed-in-a-bag from The Farmhouse Collection is $50 at Big Lots.
• Outdoor chairs, tables, umbrellas, gazebos, garden decor, planters, tools, watering supplies, chemicals and fertilizers are half price at Rite Aid. Maxwell House 30.65-ounce coffee is $4.99.
• 17.3-inch HD laptop with Intel Core i3 is on sale for $359.99 at Staples.
• Three pack of Copper Cuisine skillets 8-, 10- and 12-inch, regularly $49.99, is on sale for $17.99 at Boscov’s.
• Wheeled 2.2-bushel hamper is $10.50 at Family Dollar.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.