The fourth annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame induction, set to originally take place the weekend of June 26-28, has been postponed until the fall. The 2020 inductees will include Roy Jones and Riddick Bowe among others.
Boxing Hall of Fame Induction
Zac Spencer
