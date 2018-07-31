AUGUST A-TRAIN, BOXING & MIXED MARTIAL ARTS SHOWCASE

WHERE: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Resort Casino

WHAT: Boxing matches: Saturday, Aug. 4, Sergey Kovalev-Eleider Alvarez, Hard Rock, Etess Arena. Saturday, Aug. 18, Bryant Jennings-Alexander Dimitrenko, Ocean Resort. MMA: Professional Fighters League, Thursdays, Aug. 16 and 30, Ocean Resort.

POINT OF INTEREST: Kovalev-Alvarez undercard begins at 6 pm. on Saturday, Aug. 4. Bouts subject to change.

HOW MUCH: Tickets run the gamut. Go to Ticketmaster.com for info.

MORE INFO: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com; TheOceanAC.com