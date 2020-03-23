First team: Stephen Byard, Atlantic City; Matt Delaney, St. Augustine; Nurridin Abdur-Rahmann , ACIT; Elmarko Jackson, St. Augustine; Carlos Lopez, Egg Harbor Township; Teriq Chapman, Atlantic City; Najee Coursey, Cedar Creek; Christian Kalinowski, Holy Spirit; Jake Cook, Mainland Regional; Joe Glenn, Holy Spirit; Luke Mazur, Mainland Regional; Gannon Brady, Ocean City: Taj Thweatt, Wildwood Catholic; Dylan Delvecchio, Cape May Tech; Dan Skillings, St. Joseph; Jahlil White, Wildwood Catholic; Marcus Pierce , St. Joseph; Jacob Hopping, Wildwood Catholic.
Honorable mention: Kevin Foreman, St. Augustine; James Waugh, ACT; Jahlil Kearney, Oakcrest; Kyree Tinsley, Cedar Creek; Elijah Jones, Pleasantville; Matt Marino, Middle Township.
