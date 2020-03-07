182: John Poznanski (Colonia) p.  Luke Rada (Colts Neck), 3:31.

195: Martin Cosgrove (Camden Catholic) d. David Szuba (Brick Memorial), 9-7.

220: P.J. Casale (Delbarton) d. Kyle Jacob (Paramus), 4-2.

285: Jim Mullen (St. Joe Montvale) d. JT Cornelius (Southern Regional), 7-3.

106: Evan Mougalian (Kinnelon) d. Anthony Santaniello (Brick Memorial), 3-1.

113: Tyler Klinsky (Middletown North) d. Kelly Dunnigan (Don Bosco), 6-3.

120: Dean Peterson (St. John Vianney) d.   Vincent Santaniello (Brick Memorial), 1-0.

126: Robert Howard (Bergen Catholic) d. McKenzie Bell (Kingsway), 12-7.

132: Joey Olivieri (Hanover Park) d. Dylan Cedeno (Bergen Catholic), 1-0.

138: Anthony Clark (Delbarton) d. William Grater (Bergen Catholic), 4-0.

145: Andrew Clark (Collingswood) d. Andrew Troczynski (Delbarton), 8-5. 

152: Nick Boggiano (Toms River North) d.  Aaron Ayzerov (Paramus), 7-3.

160: Brian Soldano (High Point) md. Dante Stefanelli (Delbarton), 9-0.

170: Connor O`Neill (DePaul) d. Shane Reitsma (Howell), 3-1.

Outstanding Wrestler: John Poznanski, Colonia

