106: Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) md. Luke Stanich (Roxbury), 10-2.

113: Cooper Stewart (Sparta) d. Ryan Rosenthal (Toms River North), 5-2.

120: Nick Kayal (Bergen Catholic) by forfeit over Nick Babin (Emerson/Park Ridge).

126: Eddie Ventresca (Pope John XXIII) md. Nico Messina (Freehold Boro), 15-2.

132: Justin Bierdumpfel (St. Joe Montvale) d. Josh Gervey (High Point), 6-3.

138: Jacob Perez-Eli (Paulsboro) d. Michael Cetta (St. Joe Montvale), 3-1, sudden victory.

145: Gabe Onorato (Paulsboro) p. Colton Washleski (Hunterdon Central), 5:03.

152: Colin Calvetti (Delbarton) by forfeit over Alex Strashinsky (Bergen Catholic).

160: Shay Addison (Rumson-Fair Haven) p. Blake Bahna (Watchung Hills), 5:13.

170: Jack Kelly (Rumson-Fair Haven) p. Luke Benedict (Haddonfield), 1:34.

182: Benjamin Liss (Fair Lawn) by forfeit over Jacob Whitworth (Wall).

195: Kyle Epperly (Jackson Memorial) d. Michael Massa (Seton Hall), 7-0.

220: Gage Armijo (West Morris Mendham) d. Michael Toranzo (St. Joe Montvale), 12-11.

285: Hector Lebron (Dwight Morrow) d. Justin Wright (Howell), 6-5.

