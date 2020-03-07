106: Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) md. Luke Stanich (Roxbury), 10-2.
113: Cooper Stewart (Sparta) d. Ryan Rosenthal (Toms River North), 5-2.
120: Nick Kayal (Bergen Catholic) by forfeit over Nick Babin (Emerson/Park Ridge).
126: Eddie Ventresca (Pope John XXIII) md. Nico Messina (Freehold Boro), 15-2.
132: Justin Bierdumpfel (St. Joe Montvale) d. Josh Gervey (High Point), 6-3.
138: Jacob Perez-Eli (Paulsboro) d. Michael Cetta (St. Joe Montvale), 3-1, sudden victory.
145: Gabe Onorato (Paulsboro) p. Colton Washleski (Hunterdon Central), 5:03.
152: Colin Calvetti (Delbarton) by forfeit over Alex Strashinsky (Bergen Catholic).
160: Shay Addison (Rumson-Fair Haven) p. Blake Bahna (Watchung Hills), 5:13.
170: Jack Kelly (Rumson-Fair Haven) p. Luke Benedict (Haddonfield), 1:34.
182: Benjamin Liss (Fair Lawn) by forfeit over Jacob Whitworth (Wall).
195: Kyle Epperly (Jackson Memorial) d. Michael Massa (Seton Hall), 7-0.
220: Gage Armijo (West Morris Mendham) d. Michael Toranzo (St. Joe Montvale), 12-11.
285: Hector Lebron (Dwight Morrow) d. Justin Wright (Howell), 6-5.
