106: Evan Mougalian (Kinnelon) md. Luke Stanich (Roxbury), 8-0; Anthony Santaniello (Brick Memorial) d. Evan Tallmadge (Brick Twp.), 5-1.  

113: Kelly Dunnigan (Don Bosco) d. Cooper Stewart (Sparta), 7-3; Tyler Klinsky (Middletown North) d. Joseph Cangro (Bergen Catholic), 7-2  

120: Dean Peterson (St. John Vianney) d. Nick Kayal (Bergen Catholic), 3-0; Vincent Santaniello (Brick Memorial) d. Nick Babin (Emerson/Park Ridge), 4-3, tiebreaker.

126: McKenzie Bell (Kingsway) d. Eddie Ventresca (Pope John XXIII), 5-4, tiebreaker; Robert Howard (Bergen Catholic) d. Nicholas Nardone (Delbarton), 5-3. 

