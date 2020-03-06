132: Joey Olivieri (Hanover Park) d. Justin Bierdumpfel (St. Joe Regional-Montvale), 3-1, tiebreaker; Dylan Cedeno (Bergen Catholic) d. Anthony White (South Plainfield), 7-3.
138: William Grater (Bergen Catholic) d. Jacob Perez-Eli (Paulsboro), 2-1, tiebreaker; Anthony Clark (Delbarton) d. Michael Cetta (St. Joe Regional-Montvale), 3-2.
145: Andrew Clark (Collingswood) d. Gabe Onorato (Paulsboro), 3-1, sudden victory; Andrew Troczynski (Delbarton) d. Colton Washleski (Hunterdon Central), 6-3.
152: Nick Boggiano (Toms River North) p. Dylan Weaver (Lyndhurst/North Arlington), 2:48; Aaron Ayzerov (Paramus) d. Brandon Mooney (Camden Catholic), 2-1, ultimate tiebreaker.
