106: Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic) d. Jared Brunner (Eastern), 8-2.

113: Garrett Totten (Northern Burlington) d. Brady Conlin (Williamstown), 7-6.

120: Joey Lamparelli (Allentown) d. Fred Luchs (Middletown North), 3-1.

126: Luke Hoerle (Westfield) d. Andre Ruiz (Bogota/Ridgefield Park), 6-4.

132: Jack Nies (Ocean Twp.) d. Austin Jack (Jefferson Twp.), 3-0.

138: Al De Santis (Shore Regional) d. Billy Talmadge (High Point), 3-2.

145: Dakota Morris (Kingsway) d. Max Brignola (Rumson-Fair Haven), 7-4.

152: Stefano Sgambellone (St. Joe Montvale) p. Jared Schoppe (Delsea), 4:31.

160: Nate Camiscioli (Bergen Catholic) d. Norman Cella (Hunterdon Central), 3-0.

170: Marcus Petite (Piscataway) d. Colin Loughney (West Morris Central), 4-2.

182: Jason Sherlock (Point Pleasant Beach) p. Kevin Pandorf (Kingsway), 2:20.

195: Thomas Renna (South Plainfield) p. Patrick O`Dwyer (Long Branch), 2:44.

220: Joshua Darisme (Rahway) d. Cody Thurston (West Deptford), 3-2.

285: Liam Akers (North Hunterdon) d. Griffin Jackstadt (Barnegat), 2-0.

