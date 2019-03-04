Wildwood (13-16) vs. Clayton (21-8)

5:30 p.m.

The No. 14 seed Wildwood is one of the surprises of the state tournament. The Warriors haven’t won a South Jersey title since 1979. Wildwood senor guard Tyler Tomlin is averaging 21.3 points in the state tournament. Clayton, the No. 8 seed, is also a surprising team. The Clippers beat Wildwood 97-71 on Dec. 17. Clayton favors an up-tempo style. The Clippers have scored at least 85 points in 17 of 29 games. Joshua Jones averages 17.3 points for Clayton. The winner advances to Thursday’s state semifinal against the winner of the Central Jersey title game between Willingboro and Burlington City.

Sports Editor

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

