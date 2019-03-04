Wildwood (13-16) vs. Clayton (21-8)
5:30 p.m.
The No. 14 seed Wildwood is one of the surprises of the state tournament. The Warriors haven’t won a South Jersey title since 1979. Wildwood senor guard Tyler Tomlin is averaging 21.3 points in the state tournament. Clayton, the No. 8 seed, is also a surprising team. The Clippers beat Wildwood 97-71 on Dec. 17. Clayton favors an up-tempo style. The Clippers have scored at least 85 points in 17 of 29 games. Joshua Jones averages 17.3 points for Clayton. The winner advances to Thursday’s state semifinal against the winner of the Central Jersey title game between Willingboro and Burlington City.