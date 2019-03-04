Mainland Regional (22-7) vs. Moorestown (24-5)

7 p.m.

Third-seeded Mainland will make its third appearance in a South Jersey final since 1990. Junior guard Jake Cook is averaging 17.6 points in the state tournament, Senior forward Angelo Barron and guard Tommy Zanaras have also sparked Mainland. Top-seeded Moorestown is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Nick Cartwright-Atkins averages 14.9 points for Moorestown. Jagger Zrada has sank 74 3-pointers for the Quakers. The winner advances to Thursday’s state semifinal against the winner of the Central Jersey title game between Wall Township and Burlington Township.

