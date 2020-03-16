Cal swim meet

Egg Harbor Township’s Joey Tepper places first in 200 individual medley during the Cape-Atlantic League Swimming Championships Thursday at Atlantic City High School.

The 6-foot-5 Tepper dominated Cape-Atlantic League swimming and led the Eagles to the championship of the Frank P. Forde CAL Championships in the first year the 22nd annual event had team scoring.

A four-time, first-team Press All-Star. At the South Jersey Coaches Meet, he won the Division A (large schools) 200- and 500-yard freestyle races (1 minute, 42.91 seconds and 4:34.18), missing the meet record in both events by less than a second.

In September, the Longport Beach Patrol swimmer won the youth surf rescue race at the International Surf Rescue Challenge U19 Championships in Durban, South Africa.

