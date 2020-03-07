106: Tyler Vazquez (Delbarton) d. Evan Tallmadge (Brick Twp.), 5-2.
113: Joseph Cangro (Bergen Catholic) d. Ty Whalen (Clearview), 3-2.
120: Shane Percelay (Pope John XXIII) d. Ethan Fernandez (Westwood), 5-4.
126: Nicholas Nardone (Delbarton) md. Alex Almeyda (St. Joe Montvale), 14-3.
132: Simon Ruiz (Delbarton) d. Anthony White (South Plainfield), 2-1, ultimate tiebreaker.
138: Eddie Hummel (Southern Regional) d. Ryan Zimmerman (Long Branch), 4-2.
145: Kaya Sement (Pope John XXIII) d. Michael Dellagatta (St. Joe Montvale), 4-1.
152: Brandon Mooney (Camden Catholic) p. Dylan Weaver (Lyndhurst/North Arlington), 0:34.
160: Robert Woodcock (Southern Regional) d. Matt Benedetti (Manalapan), 6-4.
170: Jacob Vega (Carteret) d. Noah Fox (Montville), 6-2.
182: Blake Clayton (St. John Vianney) d. Joe Colon (Brick Memorial), 5-1.
195: Mike Misita (St. Augustine Prep) d. Luke Chakonis (Delbarton), 4-0.
220: Zane Coles (Pitman) d. Robert Damerjian (Moorestown), 1-0.
285: Marcus Estevez (Franklin) p. Bardhyl Gashi (West Essex), 3:43.
