55 dash
Ahmad Brock
Egg Harbor Township, junior
Brock finished second at the South Jersey and state Group IV championships.
400 dash
Ahmad Brown
Holy Spirit, senior
Brown won the state Non-Public B championship and finished third at the Meet of Champions.
55 hurdles
Anthony Vazquez
Egg Harbor Township, senior
Vazquez won the Meet of Champions and the South Jersey Group IV championship. He finished second at the state Group IV championships.
800 run
Gabriel Moronta
Pleasantville, senior
Moronta is The Press Indoor Track and Field Male Athlete of the Year. He won the 800 run at the Meet of Champions and South Jersey and state Group II championships. He also won the 400 dash at the South Jersey and state Group II championships. He will continue his career at Mississippi State University.
1,600
Owen Ritti
Ocean City, sophomore
Ritti won the South Jersey Group III championship and finished sixth at the state Group III championship and Meet of Champions.
3,200
Jackson Braddock
Southern Regional, junior
Braddock won the Ocean County championship. He finished second at the South Jersey Group IV championship, third at the state Group IV championship and fourth at the Meet of Champions.
Shot put
Nate Karl
Hammonton, senior
Karl finished second at the South Jersey Group III championship.
High jump
Maurice Smith
Millville, senior
Smith cleared a Press-area best 6 feet, 2 inches this winter.
Pole vault
Mychal Baglivo
Oakcrest, senior
Baglivo finished third at the South Jersey Group II championship and fifth at the state Group II championship.
4x400 relay
Holy Spirit
The team consisting of Ahmad Brown (senior), Terrell Moore (senior), DeQuawn Johnson (senior), Devon Lee (junior) won the state Non-Public B championship.
