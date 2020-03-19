55 dash

Ahmad Brock

Egg Harbor Township, junior

Brock finished second at the South Jersey and state Group IV championships.

400 dash

Ahmad Brown

Holy Spirit, senior

Brown won the state Non-Public B championship and finished third at the Meet of Champions.

55 hurdles

Anthony Vazquez

Egg Harbor Township, senior

Vazquez won the Meet of Champions and the South Jersey Group IV championship. He finished second at the state Group IV championships.

800 run

Gabriel Moronta

Pleasantville, senior

Moronta is The Press Indoor Track and Field Male Athlete of the Year. He won the 800 run at the Meet of Champions and South Jersey and state Group II championships. He also won the 400 dash at the South Jersey and state Group II championships. He will continue his career at Mississippi State University.

1,600

Owen Ritti

Ocean City, sophomore

Ritti won the South Jersey Group III championship and finished sixth at the state Group III championship and Meet of Champions.

3,200

Jackson Braddock

Southern Regional, junior

Braddock won the Ocean County championship. He finished second at the South Jersey Group IV championship, third at the state Group IV championship and fourth at the Meet of Champions.

Shot put

Nate Karl

Hammonton, senior

Karl finished second at the South Jersey Group III championship.

High jump

Maurice Smith

Millville, senior

Smith cleared a Press-area best 6 feet, 2 inches this winter.

Pole vault

Mychal Baglivo

Oakcrest, senior

Baglivo finished third at the South Jersey Group II championship and fifth at the state Group II championship. 

4x400 relay

Holy Spirit

The team consisting of Ahmad Brown (senior), Terrell Moore (senior), DeQuawn Johnson (senior), Devon Lee (junior) won the state Non-Public B championship.

