BORGATA
8 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 23; $49, $59, $69, $79
WHAT TO EXPECT: In the early 1990s, Boyz II Men took the world by storm with their hip-hop doo-wop straight from the streets of Philly. The vocal quartet became one of the most commercially successful R&B groups of all time with a string of hit songs. On Friday night Boyz II Men will show off their soulful harmonies as they delight concertgoers with classics such as “Motownphilly,” “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” “I’ll Make Love to You” and “On Bended Knee.”