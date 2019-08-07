20190613_go_rockcandy

In “He Didn’t Have to Be,” Brad Paisley sings about a kid and the man who he came to call his dad, who met him as a child and married his mom.

8 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 9; $59, $89, $109, $139

WHAT TO EXPECT: Country music artist Brad Paisley has accomplished a great deal over the course of his 20-year career including 11 million albums sold, three Grammy Awards, 19 No. 1 Billboard country hits and induction into the Grand Ole Opry. On Friday night the West Virginia native will appear at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Those attending the concerts can look forward to hearing favorites such as “Mud on the Tires,” “She’s Everything,” “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” “Last Time For Everything,” “Alcohol,” “Ticks,” “Water” and “Perfect Storm.”

