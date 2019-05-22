Age: 18
High School: Mainland Regional
Hometown: Northfield
Parents: Keith and Carol Ferguson
Community/school activities: Founder of both Post Crashers and Mustangs Against Hunger. He is one of 620 semifinalists for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Bradley is also one of three finalists for the General Mills Feeding Better Futures Award, which could award him $10,000 as a runner up or $50,000 as a grand prize winner for more service projects.
Post-high school plans: Bradley will attend Harvard University, where he plans to study economics and pre-med to see which subject he prefers.
Mainland Regional High School senior Bradley Ferguson, 18, has a 5.0 GPA. As a student, Bradley founded Mustangs Against Hunger, a Mainland club named after their mascot, which exists to fight hunger and educate the community about local and national hunger issues. He also founded Post Crashers in 2014, a community club named after HGTV’s numerous “Crashers” shows. Post Crashers has a mission to serve local veterans and other community members experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. So far, Bradley’s volunteerism has resulted in 11,000 lunches for the homeless and 1,200 full-course meals for homeless veterans. His work has grown 5,000 pounds of produce for those in need, given out $4,200 in gift cards, and collected more than 10,000 pounds of food for Mustangs Against Hunger. Bradley has received 48 grants, totaling $175,000 that funded his service projects.
What inspired you to help veterans?
At 14, I witnessed a horrible scene of human desperation. A veteran doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire because he was not getting the treatment he needed. I did not know him (personally), but seeing an act so harrowing is something that I will never forget. This U.S. Navy veteran suffered from PTSD. His tragic death was not unique. They (veterans) are risking their lives overseas to protect everyone here, and when they come back we (society) just cast them away and they don’t get the treatment they need. So that made me want to try whatever I could to help veterans.
What inspired you to fight hunger?
In the United States, we produce way more than enough food, but a lot of it, about a third of it, gets wasted and it doesn’t get to the people that really need it. In this area, especially the casinos, a lot of people were negatively affected by layoffs. My overall mission to is to eliminate food insecurity.
How have these activities shaped you as a young leader?
I mean, it really taught me how to do everything, like how to write grants. They also taught me how to organize. I had to organize Post Crashers and also eating for Mustangs Against Hunger. So really, these two clubs shaped me into who I am now.
— Shannon Joyce