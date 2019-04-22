Days won the shot put in 2012 and 2013. He won with a put of 68 feet, 8.5 inces in 2012 and 67-8.25 in 2013.
Braheme Days, Bridgeton
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Atlantic City Rail Line to reopen early with added service
-
DCF worker from Somers Point arrested on child porn charges
-
Royal Farms announces 'soft opening' of Egg Harbor Township store
-
Atlantic City's historic Formica Bros. Bakery files Chapter 7 bankruptcy
-
Family of Ventnor man who died of brain-eating amoeba sues Texas waterpark
Today's ePaper
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23