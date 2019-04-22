b365591241.jpg

Braheme Days Jr., 16, of Bridgeton, practices the shotput, Thursday June 23, 2011, at Bridgeton High school. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff Photo by Michael Ein)

Days won the shot put in 2012 and 2013. He won with a put of 68 feet, 8.5 inces in 2012 and 67-8.25 in 2013.

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

