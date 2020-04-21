Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk #2 of the Arizona State Sun Devils runs with the football en route to scoring on a 77 yard touchdown reception against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the second half of the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona.

Brandon Aiyuk

Arizona State

6-0 205

Aiyuk emerged as one of the nation’s best as a senior with 65 catches for 1,192 yards. He also averaged 16.1 yards on punt returns and 31.9 yards on kickoff returns.

