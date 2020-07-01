Brandon Brooks
The Pro Bowl guard tore his left Achilles tendon during an offseason workout at NovaCare Complex and will miss the entire 2020 season. He tore his right Achilles in a playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints in January of 2019. Brooks injured his shoulder in the 2019 regular season finale against the New York Giants. Brooks could work out at NovaCare because he was rehabbing the shoulder injury.
“My heart sunk when I got the news about Brandon's injury. This guy has worked extremely hard to get himself back and back in shape, back in playing shape to have a solid 2020 season. So obviously we feel for him, to have to go through this again, but we know that he'll push through and he's done a great job with all his rehab and getting himself back, so we're very confident there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.