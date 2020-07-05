Former Cy Young winner Félix Hernández has opted out of the 2020 season, at least temporarily ending his bid to revive his career with the Atlanta Braves.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Sunday that Hernández, 34, opted out due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was made after Hernández participated in workouts on Friday and Saturday at Truist Park.
The decision came a day after Snitker announced that four-time All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, premier reliever Will Smith and two more Atlanta players tested positive for COVID-19. Right-hander Touki Toussaint and infielder Pete Kozma also had positive tests announced on Saturday.
David Price out as well: Dodgers pitcher David Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year.
The five-time All-Star became the latest player to opt out, posting Saturday on Twitter that he wouldn’t participate in the 60-game season that’s scheduled to begin July 23.
“After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family’s health for me to not play this season,” he said.
Price’s announcement came a day after Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said he wasn’t “comfortable” with the current climate and might not play. On Saturday, San Francisco catcher Buster Posey said “there’s still some reservation on my end” about playing.
First baseman Ryan Zimmerman of the World Series champion Washington Nationals, Colorado outfielder Ian Desmond and Arizona pitcher Mike Leake are among those who have already said they’re out this year.
Correa asks wife to stay out of salons until season ends: Houston Astos shortstop Carlos Correa is so serious about not contracting the coronavirus that he’s asked his wife, Daniella, a former pageant queen, to stay out of beauty salons until the season is over.
“When I talk to my wife she knows,” he said Sunday. “No getting your nails done. No getting your hair done right now. So we’re going to be home. We’re going to focus on the baseball season and once everything is done, then you can go to get your nails done and do everything else."
Correa’s wife was Miss Texas in 2016. The pair wed in the Dominican Republic in December.
Two Nats test positive for COVID-19, Doolittle uncertain: Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez said two players out of 60 tested turned up positive for the coronavirus.
Martinez said the two players took their tests Wednesday before reporting to Nationals Park and that some are still awaiting their results. Reliever Sean Doolittle minutes earlier lamented not having his COVID-19 test results back from Friday and implored baseball to “clean this up.”
Doolittle, who was part of Washington’s World Series-winning team last season, said he’s still debating whether to play this season, weighing safety concerns and physical and mental health. The 33-year-old said the Nationals still haven’t received the respirator masks they were told were coming and expressed concerns about the situation.
White Sox have two positive tests for coronavirus: The Chicago White Sox say two players have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.
The team said Sunday that the two unidentified players are asymptomatic, and contact tracing for both was conducted. They are being monitored by team medical staff and will receive follow-up testing in the coming days.
— Associated Press
