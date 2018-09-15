Advocates in A.C. to start support group for survivors of sexual abuse
ATLANTIC CITY — Aiming to help give people in the area a safe space to heal, advocates are starting an effort in the city to support those who are survivors of sexual assault.
Called “A Safe Place” support group, the organizers are working together to host a once-a-month group to help people learn and heal from past sexual abuse.
“What we’re doing through this program … is to try to help them heal, try to help them heal from past hurt, from past scars,” said Raymond Hollis, who works as the social services coordinator for nonprofit Better Tomorrows. “Emotional scars are some of the most tough to deal with.”
The first meeting will be held 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Brigantine Homes community room at 1062 Brigantine Blvd. in Atlantic City.
The plan is to hold the meetings monthly, organizers said.
City resident and advocate Valeria Marcus came up with the initiative to expand out in the community from another group that convenes at Asbury United Methodist Church in Atlantic City.
She connected with Avanzar, formerly the Women’s Center in Atlantic County, to find a host for the support group, along with Hollis, who will host it at Brigantine Homes — one of the communities he works in.
Marcus, also a survivor of child sexual abuse and domestic violence, has studied the effects of abuse and has since been speaking about it at churches and seminars.
“Everything in the group will remain in the group,” Marcus said. “We know a lot of people secretly don’t want to acknowledge it.”
One in three women and one in six men in the country experienced some form of sexual violence in their lifetime, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
Hollis works with Brigantine Homes and 2720 Fire Road apartments in Egg Harbor Township and said he hears about all types of violence in the neighborhoods he works in, but recently more emotional abuse.
He previously held a domestic violence seminar for the Atlantic City community called “Love Doesn't Hurt” back in May, and said he wanted to expand on it.
This is one way to begin speaking out against it, he said.
“I saw it as another opportunity to reach out to the community,” he said. “Not just women, but men as well.”
A representative from Avanzar will come to the group on Wednesday to discuss resources and support, organizers said. The group is free and open to people not only in Atlantic City, but in the surrounding area.
Marcus also mentioned this group is particularly relevant in today’s society, specifically with the #MeToo movement with prominent women and men coming forward with their own stories of sexual misconduct.
“We need to do our part,” she said.
Contact: 609-272-7239
eserpico@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressSerpico