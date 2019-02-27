Schools helping teens learn signs of unhealthy relationships
OCEAN CITY — Patricia Miles-Jackson and LaDonna Dickerson sat at a table Wednesday during lunch at Ocean City High School, handing out information and ready to talk to interested students about dating violence.
“It starts out at an early age. How they deal with relationships at this age will affect future relationships,” said Miles-Jackson, of Ocean City, who works for Avanzar, formerly The Women’s Center.
The high school’s wellness center, run by school nurse Jill Berenato, hosted Avanzar as part of a series of activities centered on teaching students what a healthy relationship looks like in recognition of Teen Dating Violence Awareness month.
Dating and domestic violence are not exclusive to adult relationships. Data show nearly 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience dating violence. In addition, nearly half of all college women and one third of college men report having experienced either abuse or controlling behaviors in a dating relationship.
“We find a lot of children, some of them don’t even realize they’re in an abusive relationship,” Miles-Jackson said.
Ocean City student Thomas Barry, 14, of Upper Township, said he was happy the school was helping educate students about teen dating violence.
“Because if they don’t know, something bad might happen,” Thomas said.
Other schools are also hosting awareness activities. Lower Cape May Regional High School invited the Coalition Against Rape and Abuse to visit the school, and Buena Regional High School’s Teen Center, which is run by AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, encouraged students to talk about dating violence through a project led by case manager Tiffany Suarez.
Cathleen Morris, a licensed clinical social worker and director of AtlantiCare’s school-based programs at Buena Regional, said Suarez recruited students during lunch to write on a paper heart the ingredients of a healthy relationship.
The hearts were then attached to a cork board for all to see.
“We had more than half of the students in the cafeteria come over and participate,” Morris said.
Buena also hosted a teen dating violence awareness event at the middle school.
Morris said awareness efforts aren't isolated to February. The school has resources in the Teen Center, posts information in bathrooms and covers the topic in health class.
“We also do throughout the year a boys group and a girls group at the high school and the middle school to connect students to adults who they can trust,” she said.
Morris said there is a need for more awareness of teen dating violence.
“I think teen dating violence has always been a problem. Studies have found that one-third of students will experience some form of dating violence,” Morris said. “They text each other first thing in the morning and last thing in the night, and are stressed if they don’t get that text. You don’t have to check in with a partner, you have to check in with a parent.”
Berenato said Ocean City is working to increase awareness, too.
“We have several posters around the school reminding students that if they’re having any problems to please visit the wellness center or any adult that they trust,” she said. “We focus on building a culture of respect for the students so that they learn self-respect and respect for others.
"We’re trying to teach them safer and smarter choices.”
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, sexual violence or human traffi…
Contact: 609-272-7251
