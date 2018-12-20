Trial date set for man charged in 2017 Ocean City slaying
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The man charged with strangling an Ocean City woman in July 2017 rejected a plea deal from the state Thursday and decided to go to trial.
Paul Kline, 50, of Ocean City, is charged with murdering his girlfriend, 54-year-old Denise Tarves Webber, on July 22, 2017, in the city apartment the couple shared in the Wesley Inn.
Kline rejected an offer from the state for a 20-year sentence, subject to the No Early Release Act, meaning he would need to serve 85 percent of the term before becoming eligible for parole, in exchange for a guilty plea to aggravated manslaughter.
Jury selection is slated to begin March 18 in Cape May County Superior Court. If convicted of murder, Kline faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Tarves Webber’s family, who were present in the courtroom, left quickly after the hearing.
“In the wee hours of the morning, Mr. Kline got upset with Miss Webber, essentially choked her, strangled her, ultimately causing her to die,” Assistant Prosecutor Saverio Carroccia said.
Carroccia said that Kline then left the apartment and told his employer and his parents what had happened and then went to the police.
While a forensic pathologist declared the death “obviously a homicide,” he said, “The defendant has contended that he just intended to, with his forearm, choke out Miss Webber to shut her up and keep her quiet because she was bothering him.”
John Tumelty, Kline’s defense attorney, said outside the courtroom that the night of the murder was Kline’s birthday, and that the pair were drinking and doing drugs.
“They both got into a spontaneous argument and it was explosive,” Tumelty said. “When Paul realized what happened he tried to resuscitate (her).”
He said the state’s offer is “not acceptable.”
However, the plea deal doesn’t expire until Feb. 1, Kline’s next scheduled court date before trial.
”The recent plea offer was extended earlier this week to Mr. Tumelty and Mr. Kline, I believe, only had a couple days for it to marinate,” Carroccia said during the hearing, explaining the decision to admit to knowingly killing someone to take the proposed deal “is difficult.”
“Maybe he changes his mind by February 1. Maybe he doesn’t,” he said. “If he doesn’t, the state will be more than ready for trial.”
