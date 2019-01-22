Trial set for Atlantic City man charged in girlfriend's 2016 murder
MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic City man charged in the 2016 murder of his girlfriend in the resort is slated to go to trial in April.
Joseph McCoy, 44, accused of fatally shooting Jacqueline Hoyle, 23, is scheduled to appear before Judge John Rauh at 8:45 a.m. April 8 for the first day of trial, according to court records.
McCoy’s attorney, Stephen Patrick, has not yet returned a request for comment.
In addition to the murder, McCoy is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Police responded to Hoyle’s home on North Tennessee Avenue, which she and McCoy shared sometimes, on Dec. 20, 2016, after a report she was dead. Hoyle was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest.
McCoy wasn’t arrested until Jan. 5, 2017, according to previous reports. He was found at a homeless shelter in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, where he was using the name Abdul Salaam.
He was extradited to the Atlantic County jail, where he is currently housed, and he was indicted in June 2017.
Atlantic County Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Robinson represents the state in the case.
