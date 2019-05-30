Carrie Reilly, Professional Dancer
A professional dancer, Carrie Reilly was greatly influenced by her older brother, whose Jerry Blavat-like disc jockey skills and playful dance moves to the best sounds of the '50s, '60s, '70s and '80s inspired her to pursue a professional career in dance. In 2002, Carrie became a certified ballroom and Latin dance instructor, and partnered with her students to win several trophies from Pro AM competitions. In 2008, Carrie received more intensive training in waltz, tango, rumba, salsa, hustle and West Coast swing from Worldwide Dance Champions in both international and American styles. As a teacher, Carrie shares the importance of discipline, technique and fully focused sessions. And while keeping the integrity of partner dancing is very important to her, she can’t hide her smile, which shines from the pure enjoyment of dancing.