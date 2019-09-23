Brian E. Rumpf

Political party: Republican

Age: 54

Hometown: Little Egg Harbor

Current job: Attorney

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Politics at The Catholic University of America, Juris Doctor at Washington and Lee University of Law

Political message: To address my constituents’ most pressing concerns, namely affordability and financial security, I intend to continue to prioritize delivering tax relief to overburdened taxpayers, including homeowners as well as small business owners. This efforts includes working to reform the state’s broken and politicized school funding formula. The disparity in the state’s school funding formula not only under-resources school districts deserving of more funding, it also places an unfair, heavier tax burden on taxpayers living in affected communities. To create more employment opportunities, I will continue to advocate for more effective economic policies, including reducing burdensome and unnecessary regulations.

