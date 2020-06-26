Dr. Brian Sokalsky, 42, of Margate, was charged with individual acts of health care and wire fraud. Officials allege that Sokalsky had an arrangement with Matthew Tedesco, of Northfield, who is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
Tedesco would send patients to his practice, and Sokalsky would prescribe medications from a Louisiana pharmacy, which has only been identified as “Compounding Pharmacy 1” in court records.
