Central Jersey Group IV
Brick Township (8) at Hammonton (1)
7 p.m. Friday
Hammonton (7-2) has won six straight and is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. Junior running back Jaiden Abrams has rushed for 1,333 yards and 15 touchdowns. Quarterback Ryan Barts has run for seven touchdowns and thrown for six scores. Caleb Narty (309 rushing yards) excels at running back and defensive back. Brick (3-5) has dropped two straight. The Green Dragons feature quarterback Anthony Prato. The winner faces the winner of the matchup between fifth-seeded Hamilton and fourth-seeded Middletown South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.