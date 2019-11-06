Hammonton vs Holy Spirit

Holy Spirit vs Hammonton High School football game at Hammonton High School Friday Sept 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Central Jersey Group IV

Brick Township (8) at Hammonton (1)

7 p.m. Friday

Hammonton (7-2) has won six straight and is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. Junior running back Jaiden Abrams has rushed for 1,333 yards and 15 touchdowns. Quarterback Ryan Barts has run for seven touchdowns and thrown for six scores. Caleb Narty (309 rushing yards) excels at running back and defensive back. Brick (3-5) has dropped two straight. The Green Dragons feature quarterback Anthony Prato. The winner faces the winner of the matchup between fifth-seeded Hamilton and fourth-seeded Middletown South.

