The U.S. Supreme Court agreed in June to hear the appeal of two defendants in the so-called Bridgegate case.
Two former allies of ex-Gov. Chris Christie — Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni — were convicted of federal charges stemming from the 2013 political payback scheme in which local lanes to the George Washington Bridge were closed to punish Fort Lee's Democratic mayor for not supporting the Republican governor's reelection.
The court’s decision to hear the case led to Baroni being released from prison, where he was serving an 18-month sentence. It also delayed Kelly from reporting to prison to serve her 13-month sentence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.