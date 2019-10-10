Ocean City vs Absegami Football

Ocean City Michael Williscroft sacks Absegami Ray Weed. Sept. 27, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Bridgeton (1-3) at Absegami (0-4)

6 p.m. Friday

Bridgeton beat Cumberland 12-6 last Friday as quarterback Jermaine Bell and running back Edward Gravely each ran for a touchdown. Absegami lost to Hammonton 49-21 last Friday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments