Bridgeton (1-6) at Delsea Regional (2-5)

7 p.m. Friday

Bridgeton sophomore running back Edward Gravely ran 97 yards in last weeks’ 18-12 loss to Egg Harbor Township. Delsea lost to Cedar Creek 47-12 last Saturday, but the Crusaders because of their tough schedule are still in position to make the Group III playoffs.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments