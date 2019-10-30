Bridgeton (1-6) at Delsea Regional (2-5)
7 p.m. Friday
Bridgeton sophomore running back Edward Gravely ran 97 yards in last weeks’ 18-12 loss to Egg Harbor Township. Delsea lost to Cedar Creek 47-12 last Saturday, but the Crusaders because of their tough schedule are still in position to make the Group III playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.