Bridgeton vs. Absegami football game

Bridgeton's vs Absegami's during the first half of high school game at Absegami High School Friday Oct 11, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Bridgeton (1-4) at Millville (2-4)

6 p.m. Friday

Despite its record, Millville is in contention to host a first-round game in the Group IV playoffs. Millville sophomore running back LaQuint Allen picked up a scholarship offer from Temple University last week. Bridgeton sophomore Jermaine Bell intercepted two passes and ran for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 51-14 loss to Absegami last week.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments