Bridgeton (1-4) at Millville (2-4)
6 p.m. Friday
Despite its record, Millville is in contention to host a first-round game in the Group IV playoffs. Millville sophomore running back LaQuint Allen picked up a scholarship offer from Temple University last week. Bridgeton sophomore Jermaine Bell intercepted two passes and ran for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 51-14 loss to Absegami last week.
