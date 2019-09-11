Oakcrest Football Practice

Bridgeton (0-0) at Oakcrest (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Oakcrest quarterback Angel Casanova ran for a touchdown and threw for a score as the Falcons opened the season with a 51-12 loss to Hammonton. Bridgeton finished 1-8 last year. The Bulldogs are young. Sophomore receiver and safety Jymere Melendez and sophomore running back and safety Jermaine Bell are players to watch.

