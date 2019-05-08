Bridgeton

Coach: Mike Valella, above, (14 seasons, 55-276)

Last season’s record: 5-20

2017 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Bulldogs won their most games since 2006 last season. Bridgeton returns five starters. Marquis Sulton (P/INF/OF) batted .349 and stole nine bases last season. He was also 3-4 on the mound with a 4.86 ERA.

The Bulldogs won three straight for their longest winning streak since 2004. On Saturday, the team held its annual 10th annual Bridgeton High School tailgate party at the Phillies game to benefit the program.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments