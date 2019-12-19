Bridgeton first-year coach Carlos LeBron also had a winning debut. Antonio Sydnor led the Bulldogs with 30 points and seven rebounds. Jabril Bowmna had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the winners.
Bridgeton 17 26 22 17 – 82
Buena Regional 10 16 17 10 – 53
BR – Mosley 9, Smith 2, Williams 2, Sydnor 30, Bowman 15, Mosley 15, Carper 9
BU – Spellman 15, Norton 2, McRae 6, Garrison 6, Walker 7, Williams 8, Reynolds 2, Pantialone 2
